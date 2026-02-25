1,033 laskars recruited, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu tells House

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has emphasised in the Legislative Council that the laskar system is vital for effective irrigation management in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the coalition government is committed to strengthening and efficiently utilising its services. When the government assumed office, only 1,517 laskars were working against a sanctioned strength of 7,224, as vacancies created by retirements had not been filled.

To ensure water supply up to the last acre in the 2025–26 agricultural year, 1,033 laskars were recruited on an outsourcing basis.

The Minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting recruitment and failing to clear salary arrears. The coalition government has since paid `9.16 crore in pending dues and raised daily wages from Rs 350 to Rs 550. He noted that earlier salaries were paid only after collecting water cess, whereas now funds are directly allocated in the budget.

Repairing locks and shutters along irrigation channels, combined with strengthening the laskar system, would yield better results.

Chairman Moshen Raju suggested prioritising such repairs, and the Minister assured that the government would act accordingly.