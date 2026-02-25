976 ganja cases registered in Andhra since June 2024

VISAKHAPATNAM: From June 2024 till date, 976 cases have been registered, 2,405 accused arrested, 55,345 kg of ganja and 56 kg of hashish oil seized, and 685 vehicles confiscated across the Visakhapatnam Range as part of intensified action against narcotics.

These figures were shared during an inter-state coordination video conference held between senior police officers of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to review enforcement measures and discuss the adoption of Andhra Pradesh’s ‘Zero Cultivation’ model.

The meeting was led by Gopinath Jatti, Inspector General of Police, Visakhapatnam Range.

From Odisha, Kanwar Vishal Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Koraput; Rohit Verma, Superintendent of Police, Koraput; Vinod Patil H., Superintendent of Police, Malkangiri; and Swati S. Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rayagada, attended.

From Andhra Pradesh, Amit Bardar, Superintendent of Police, ASR; Tuhin Sinha, Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli; Madhav Reddy, Superintendent of Police, PVP Manyam; Maheshwar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam, and other officers participated.

Both states decided to conduct joint operations titled ‘Operation Sanyukta’ in the Andhra-Odisha border areas.

Officers agreed to share intelligence on trafficking routes and manufacturing units, coordinate the arrest of 712 absconding accused, and execute 125 pending non-bailable warrants in Odisha.

Liaison officers will be appointed in border districts, and secure communication groups will be formed for real-time coordination. Officers resolved to strengthen joint enforcement and financial investigations to achieve sustained results.

Gopinath Jatti stated that efforts to sustain zero cultivation and curb ganja trafficking would continue.

Police informed that the ‘Zero Cultivation’ target, fixed in July 2024, was achieved by January 2026 following sustained enforcement and preventive measures.

In ASR district, ganja cultivation reduced from 7,515.15 acres in 2021-22 to 93.01 acres in 2024-25 and was brought down to zero by the end of January 2026.