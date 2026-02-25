Andhra Pradesh HC lauds Minister Lokesh’s response over KGBV incident

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Tuesday commended the prompt response of Education Minister Nara Lokesh over the incident in which girl students were reportedly bitten by rats at a Kasturba school in NTR district. The Court observed that while the Minister acted swiftly, negligence on the part of certain officials was bringing disrepute to the government. Referring to the incident at the Kasturba school in A. Konduru, the Bench noted that the Minister’s immediate intervention led to the District Collector, JC and other officials visiting the school, which benefited the students.

The court described the support extended to the affected students as a welcome step. It also took note of media reports stating that the Minister had announced in the Assembly about discussions with the Centre to enhance salaries and fill permanent posts in KGBVs.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Avadhanam Hariharanath Sharma made the observations while hearing suo motu contempt proceedings.