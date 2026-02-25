Andhra Pradesh HC summons Chief Secretary Vijayanand over non-compliance

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court strongly expressed its displeasure over the failure of Chief Secretary Vijayanand to implement its earlier directions regarding the transfer of Group-I Main examination qualified candidates currently holding key government positions.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Avadhanam Harihar Nath Sharma initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against the Chief Secretary for non-compliance with court orders. However, the Bench stated that it would provide him one final opportunity before proceeding further.

The Court directed the Chief Secretary to appear in person and explain why the officials concerned were not transferred to non-focal (non-sensitive) posts, as earlier ordered, and why a compliance report was not submitted to the Court. The matter has been adjourned to Wednesday for further hearing.

The Bench also instructed the Registrar (Judicial) to immediately serve a copy of the order to the Chief Secretary through a special messenger and to personally inform him over the phone.

Earlier, while hearing a batch of petitions alleging irregularities in the evaluation of Group-I Main examination answer scripts, the Division Bench headed by Justice Devanand had, on the 11th of this month, ordered the State Government to constitute a SIT to ascertain the truth behind the allegations.

The High Court had directed that all candidates already selected and currently working in government posts be immediately transferred to non-focal posts until further orders.