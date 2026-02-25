Andhra Pradesh plans five circular economy parks, 107 waste processing centres

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government plans to establish five circular economy parks and set up 107 waste processing centres for the scientific segregation of dry waste, including plastic, glass, cardboard and e-waste, as part of a structured push towards a circular economy.

The announcement was made during a one-day conference on ‘Circular Economy and Green Companies’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest K Pattabhiram, Chairperson of Swachh Andhra Pradesh Corporation, said the government was implementing a focused action plan based on the ‘wealth from waste’ principle. He noted that the circular economy could emerge as a key pillar of India’s economic growth, with an estimated national value of 2 trillion dollars by 2050 and the potential to generate over 10 million jobs. He urged industries to collaborate with the State in promoting environmentally responsible growth.

Pattabhiram said Andhra Pradesh was the first State to introduce a comprehensive Circular Economy Policy along with operational guidelines under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He added that the initiatives were aligned with the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047, with “Swachh Andhra” serving as a guiding principle linking environmental hygiene and public health.

He elaborated that the proposed waste processing centres would ensure systematic segregation of dry waste and strengthen recycling industries. “The State has also added animal waste processing as an additional category beyond those recommended by the Union government. Plants with a capacity of 100 tonnes per day have been proposed in Visakhapatnam and Guntur to process poultry waste generated across the State.