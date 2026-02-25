Ex-gratia compensation distributed to kin of adulterated milk victims in Andhra

Express News Service @ Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government has distributed ex-gratia compensation of `10 lakh each to the families of three persons who died due to the recent milk adulteration incident in Rajamahendravaram. City MLA Adireddy Srinivas and Collector Keerthi Chekuri handed over cheques to the bereaved families.

`10 lakh was presented to the families of Tadi Krishnaveni and Tadi Ramani at Anala Enclave near the RTO office, while `10 lakh was given to the family of Neela Seshagiri Rao near Glow Garden, Lalacheruvu. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced `10 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased victim.

They assured that the government would bear all medical expenses of those undergoing treatment and reimburse costs already incurred.