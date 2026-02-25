‘Ghee adulteration gravest scam in Tirumala’s history’: CM Naidu

Linking Heritage to ghee case baseless, says Naidu

He alleged that then TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy’s aide accepted a `4.5 crore bribe, while fake certificates were submitted to secure tenders. During SIT investigation, drums of monoglycerides and acetic acid used in adulteration, along with a diary detailing bribes, were seized. Technical staff were allegedly bribed with expensive phones to facilitate the entry of spurious ghee tankers.

Naidu stressed that this was not just a financial malpractice but a grave insult to the deity and devotees worldwide. He said the SIT filed charges under multiple sections, and the Supreme Court later directed a CBI-led probe, which confirmed malpractices and recommended action against erring officials.

“The laddus are revered by millions. To adulterate them with chemicals and animal fat is a sacrilege,” he declared.

Responding to the YSRCP criticism, Naidu broadened his remarks to what he described as a sustained erosion of Hindu traditions under the previous regime.

He recalled attempts since 2005 to restrict Tirumala’s seven sacred hills to two, appointment of non-Hindus to key posts in the TTD institutions, and allegations of forced religious conversions.

He then pointed to incidents of desecration between 2019 and 2024, including the beheading of Lord Rama’s idol at Ramathirtham, the burning of temple chariots at Antarvedi and Bitragunta, and theft at Durga temple. “Over 2,032 temples were attacked during that period, yet no serious action was taken,” he observed.

Naidu also defended his family-run Heritage Foods, asserting that the company has never supplied ghee to government departments.

“Heritage collects 20 lakh litres of milk daily and operates with honesty. Linking it to the ghee scam is baseless,” he said, clarifying that Heritage has no connection with Indapur Dairy in Pune, which co-manufactures for multiple brands, including Amul, Britannia, Patanjali, Reliance, and Heritage itself.