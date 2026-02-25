Mobilise Vijayawada for energy-efficiency projects, GENCO MD tells industries

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the importance of timely action for sustainable growth, P Pulla Reddy, In-charge Managing Director of APGENCO and Chief Executive Officer of the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), urged industries and financial institutions to aggressively mobilise capital for energy-efficiency projects.

Pulla Reddy highlighted that AP has identified over Rs 408 crore worth of viable energy-efficiency projects through five previous Investment Bazar events.

He noted the mandate of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) 2017 compliance across 123 Urban Local Bodies, with more than 1,800 ECBC-compliant buildings approved.

He encouraged industries to leverage the ADEETIE scheme, which provides interest subvention of 5% for micro and small enterprises and 3% for medium enterprises across 14 key sectors, including fisheries and glass & refractory clusters in Godavari districts.

AP, he said, has achieved energy savings of 1.356 Million tonne of oil equivalent (MTOE) across 59 industries under the Perform, Achieve & Trade (PAT) mechanism up to Cycle VI. APSECM has constituted a Financial Institutions Committee comprising 11 banks and 2 NBFCs.

He underlined the commitment of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand to sustain Andhra Pradesh’s No.1 position in energy efficiency through persistent, coordinated efforts.