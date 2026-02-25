Andhra Pradesh

Single dairy ‘linked’ to Rajamahendravaram deaths

Police investigations are ongoing, focusing on the dairy’s storage practices and freezer maintenance.
Health commissioner Veerapandiyan and IPM director Neelakanta Reddy addressing the media on Tuesday.(Photo | Express)
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Strong epidemiological evidence has linked the recent cluster of acute renal failure cases in Rajahmundry to milk supplied from a single dairy unit in the Lalacheruvu area.

East Godavari Collector Keerthi Chekuri, in a detailed report to the State government, confirmed a clear and consistent consumption pattern among affected households, prompting immediate suspension of milk distribution from the identified source.

So far, four people have died, and 14 others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Among the admitted patients, five are on ventilator support, while others remain stable under close medical supervision.

Health Commissioner Veerapandian and Institute of Preventive Medicine Director Neelakantha Reddy told reporters that ethylene glycol leakage from a freezer used in the dairy unit is suspected to have contaminated the milk.

“Urea contamination causes kidney and liver failure only after prolonged consumption, but ethylene glycol can trigger severe complications within three to four days,” Veerapandian explained.

‘Vendor sold milk despite warnings’

Officials said seven patients are in critical condition, including a five-month-old infant and two children. To aid recovery, special medicines are being procured from Chennai and Mumbai on the advice of senior nephrologists.

Doctors have been deployed round-the-clock in affected localities, and health monitoring of residents will continue for at least a month.

Nephrologist Dr Raviraju from Visakhapatnam reviewed treatment protocols at KIMS and Rainbow Hospitals under the supervision of Collector Keerthi Chekuri. He confirmed that patients are receiving dialysis and care as per rules.

Police investigations are ongoing, focusing on the dairy’s storage practices and freezer maintenance. Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department has announced a statewide inspection drive of milk vendors, storage units, and wholesale dealers starting Wednesday to verify licenses and collect fresh samples.

