Single dairy ‘linked’ to Rajamahendravaram deaths

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Strong epidemiological evidence has linked the recent cluster of acute renal failure cases in Rajahmundry to milk supplied from a single dairy unit in the Lalacheruvu area.

East Godavari Collector Keerthi Chekuri, in a detailed report to the State government, confirmed a clear and consistent consumption pattern among affected households, prompting immediate suspension of milk distribution from the identified source.

So far, four people have died, and 14 others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Among the admitted patients, five are on ventilator support, while others remain stable under close medical supervision.

Health Commissioner Veerapandian and Institute of Preventive Medicine Director Neelakantha Reddy told reporters that ethylene glycol leakage from a freezer used in the dairy unit is suspected to have contaminated the milk.

“Urea contamination causes kidney and liver failure only after prolonged consumption, but ethylene glycol can trigger severe complications within three to four days,” Veerapandian explained.