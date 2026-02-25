‘TTT’ improved law & order in Andhra Pradesh, says HM Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Law and order has improved across Andhra Pradesh due to strengthened policing and technology-driven enforcement, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha told the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Replying to a discussion in the House, the Home Minister attributed the improvement to what she described as the TTT approach - Training, Technology, and Timely Response adopted by the Police department. She said continuous training programmes, the use of advanced technological tools, and quicker response systems have enhanced efficiency and public confidence.

Emphasising the importance of governance, Anitha said maintaining law and order was not merely an administrative responsibility but a constitutional obligation.”Ensuring law and order is a constitutional responsibility. The State must adhere to Article 21, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty,” she said.

She further noted that a stable law and order situation was essential for economic growth, investments, employment generation, tourism, and overall public security.