1,000 modern warehouses taken up under AIF scheme: Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has taken a historic step in strengthening rural agricultural infrastructure with the construction of over 1,000 modern warehouses under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme.

Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, responding to questions in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, said the initiative is transforming Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) into multi-purpose facility centres (MPFCs), ensuring scientific storage and better returns for farmers.

He explained that the programme, launched in June 2020, is being implemented with an investment of `504.42 crore. Warehouses and drying yards are being built across the State, excluding Visakhapatnam district. NABARD is providing refinance support, with PACS receiving loans at 4% interest and a 3% interest subsidy. Projects are being executed under a 90% loan and 10% margin money model, with the State government contributing `50.4 crore towards margin money, of which `20 crore has already been released.

Government land is being leased for 33 years at a nominal rent of `1 per year, with exemption of registration fee and stamp duty. So far, 1,005 warehouses have been initiated, of which 717 warehouses and drying yards are complete. In addition, 1,111 collection centres have been set up in 572 PACS, equipped with moisture meters, weighing balances, and desktops.

Laboratory equipment has been supplied to 462 assaying centres in 232 PACS. Works worth `381.72 crore have been completed, including `373.97 crore for warehouse construction and `7.75 crore for equipment supply.

Atchannaidu said these measures will help farmers store produce scientifically, reduce losses, and secure better prices, thereby strengthening the rural economy.