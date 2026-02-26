52,336 kgs of ganja destroyed in Visakhapatnam range

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag range police estroyed 52,336 kg of seized ganja and 142 litres of hashish oil from 783 cases at the Coastal Waste Management Project in Paravada, Anakapalli district, on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Visakhapatnam Range IG Gopinath Jatti along with Alluri Sitarama Raju District SP Amit Bardar and Anakapalli District SP Tuhin Sinha emphasised the multi-pronged strategies adopted for ganja eradication and the remarkable results achieved.

Later, IG Gopinath Jatti detailed the anti-ganja operations carried out and the contraband seized between June 2024 and January 2026. The district officials gave a detailed report of the ganja and hashish oil seized, number of operations carried out during the period.

Assets worth Rs 9.19 crore seized under the NDPS Act. Illegal assets acquired through narcotics trade were targeted belonging to 14 prime accused have been identified, frozen, and confirmed through official orders.

KHOJ, NIDAAN, and NATGRID Apps are being effectively used for criminal data tracking. Police also focused on rehabilitation besides encouraging farmers to abandon ganja cultivationand saplings were distributed to promote alternative crops.

Anakapalli district Additional SPs M Deva Prasad and L Mohan Rao, DSPs GRR Mohan, and others were present.