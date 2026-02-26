Andhra Pradesh tourism entered a new era of growth: Minister Kandula Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh declared in the Legislative Council that the State’s tourism sector has entered a new era of growth, driven by industrial status recognition and the implementation of the New Tourism Policy 2024-29.

He revealed that in the past 18 months, the State attracted investments worth `20,088 crore, creating employment opportunities for nearly 39,264 people. Projects worth `9,445 crore are underway, including the construction of over 7,300 hotel rooms.

The Tourism Minister described this as a “revolutionary transformation” in the sector, noting that Andhra Pradesh has strengthened its brand presence on international platforms and signed severak MoUs during the CII Summit. Durgesh also highlighted the Centre’s support, stating that AP has received `429.06 crore under schemes such as PRASAD, Swadesh Darshan 2.0, CBDDD, and SASCI. These funds are being used to develop key destinations, including Akhanda Godavari, Gandikota, Suryalanka Beach, Borra Caves, Ahobilam, Nagarjuna Sagar Buddhist heritage sites, Annavaram, and Simhachalam temples.

He confirmed that works are progressing rapidly at these locations.He announced new proposals submitted to the Centre, including temple development projects in Mangalagiri,Arasavelli, Korukonda, Vadapalli, and Nellore, as well as plans to transform Machilipatnam Beach into a vibrant tourist hub.

He added that new tourism circuits are being developed across Visakhapatnam, Araku, Simhachalam, Rajahmundry, Konaseema, Amaravati, and Tirupati, while a home-stay policy has been introduced in Konaseema to promote community-based tourism.

Durgesh assured transparency in the sector, noting that details of available land for tourism projects have been published on the department’s website. He criticised opposition members for making baseless allegations and warned of strict action against negligent officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is heading a cabinet sub-committee to coordinate tourism development with the forest, irrigation, and R&B departments. Durgesh expressed confidence that this integrated approach will elevate AP’s tourism sector to new heights.