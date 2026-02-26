IPS officer Sunil Naik moves Andhra Pradesh HC for anticipatory bail

VIJAYAWADA: Bihar cadre IPS officer Meghavath Sunil Kumar Naik on Wednesday approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him for the alleged custodial torture. The case was registered based on a complaint filed in 2024 by current AP Deputy Assembly Speaker and former MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju .

In his petition, Naik urged the court to grant him interim anticipatory bail until the matter is adjudicated.

He contended that although a case was initially registered by Nagarapalem police following Raju’s complaint, he was not named as an accused. However, Naik alleged that he was subsequently added as Accused No. 7 due to political reasons.

It may be recalled that Sunil Naik earlier served as DIG in APCID on deputation during the previous YSRCP regime. Naik denied any involvement in custodial torture of the former MP.