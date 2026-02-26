Kerala couple adopts baby girl from Andhra's Konaseema district

AMALAPURAM: A 15-month-old baby girl named Sunjana was given for adoption to a Kerala couple on Wednesday. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala and ICDS officials handed over the baby as a top-priority case. She is the first baby from Ambedkar Konaseema district to be adopted since its formation.

The baby was adopted by the couple Bhadusha and Shamina. In the presence of ICDS PD K. Nagamani, District Child Protection Officer B. Uma Lakshmi, and Child Home Manager M Vanajakshi, the collector handed over the child.

The children’s adoption program is being organised successfully under the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) through its online portal, the collector stated. Couples who apply online for child adoption will be given children based on their position in the roster priority, he said.

Childless couples should assess their own mental status, financial position, age, and qualifications before seeking adoption. Based on age and other qualifications, children will be assigned to applicants via the online portal.