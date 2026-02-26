MILAN concludes with record participation of 75 nations

VISAKHAPATNAM: From a modest beginning in 1995 with five participating countries to the presence of around 75 friendly foreign nations this year, the 13th edition of Exercise MILAN concluded on Wednesday aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Visakhapatnam.

Hosted by the Indian Navy under the theme “Camaraderie, Cooperation and Collaboration,” MILAN 2026 marked its largest edition to date. Conducted in two phases including harbour and sea, the exercise brought together ships, aircraft and personnel for professional exchanges and coordinated operations in the Bay of Bengal.

The sea phase, held from February 21 to 25, witnessed the participation of 42 ships and 29 aircraft, including 18 ships and five aircraft from friendly foreign countries. For the first time, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, South Africa, and South Korea joined the exercise. The closing ceremony was held in a distinctive format, with Commanding Officers of participating ships embarking on INS Vikrant.

Addressing the gathering, Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, said, “India is a nation with a rich maritime heritage, where oceans are seen as bridges that connect nations and foster collective security and shared prosperity.”

He noted that Exercise MILAN embodies this approach by bringing diverse navies together under a shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure maritime environment.

Referring to the harbour phase, he explained that it featured structured professional engagements, including subject matter expert exchanges, the MILAN Young Officers’ programme and pre-sail planning conferences. “These interactions are aimed at enhancing mutual understanding, sharing best practices and strengthening interoperability before we move to sea,” he observed.