Milk adulteration: Eight still critical; food safety officials from Vizag, Vijayawada inspect dairy unit

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Eight patients are in critical condition and battling for life in corporate hospitals in Rajahmundry in milk adulteration case. This is the third consecutive day of intensive medical monitoring, with expert teams from Vizag and Vijayawada assisting local doctors in conducting advanced tests and supervising treatment protocols.

East Godavari Collector Kirthi Chekuri stated that 15 patients are undergoing treatment in five hospitals. Of them, two patients are on ventilator support, two are undergoing dialysis and three are on both ventilator and dialysis.

Seven other patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). In total, 20 patients were admitted with symptoms of anuria (absence of urine output), vomiting and acute renal complications. So far, five deaths have been reported, while 15 patients continue to receive treatment.

Authorities constituted Rapid Response Teams comprising general medicine specialists, forensic expert, epidemiologists and nephrologists.

Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena is serving as nodal officer to coordinate staff and ambulance services. The Food Safety Department inspected Varalakshmi Milk Dairy in Narasapuram and collected samples from the unit and affected households. Officials sent samples to JNTU Kakinada and VIMTA Laboratory, Hyderabad, for analysis.