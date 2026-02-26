Rs 10 crore raised for 11-month-old Punarvika’s life-saving treatment

KURNOOL: In an extraordinary display of compassion, people from across the globe united to save the life of little Punarvika, an eleven-month-old girl from Veldurthi mandal headquarters in Kurnool district, who has been battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type-1), a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder that leads to progressive muscle degeneration.

Doctors recommended a life-saving injection costing a staggering Rs 16 crore, placing an unimaginable financial burden on her modest family. Punarvika’s father, M Suresh, who runs a small hair-cutting shop in Veldurthi, shared his emotional struggle.

“I earn my livelihood through a hair-cutting shop. I have a wife, a son and a daughter. My daughter’s name is Punarvika. Doctors detected complications while she was still in the womb. We decided to wait until delivery and assess the condition. Later, we were told it was a very rare disease requiring extremely expensive treatment. That is why I appealed to donors for help,” he said.

Moved by the family’s plight, donors contributed generously through social media campaigns, raising over Rs 10 crore so far. As contributions poured in, Suresh released a video thanking donors and requested them not to send further money once the required amount was pooled.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh took to X to highlight Punarvika’s case, praising her as a “true braveheart”. He noted that `10 crore had already been raised and saluted the generosity of thousands of people.