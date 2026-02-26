Rs 10 crore raised for 11-month-old Punarvika’s life-saving treatment

KURNOOL: In an extraordinary display of compassion, people from across the globe united to save the life of little Punarvika, an eleven-month-old girl from Veldurthi mandal headquarters in Kurnool district, who has been battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA Type-1), a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder that leads to progressive muscle degeneration.
Doctors recommended a life-saving injection costing a staggering Rs 16 crore, placing an unimaginable financial burden on her modest family. Punarvika’s father, M Suresh, who runs a small hair-cutting shop in Veldurthi, shared his emotional struggle.
“I earn my livelihood through a hair-cutting shop. I have a wife, a son and a daughter. My daughter’s name is Punarvika. Doctors detected complications while she was still in the womb. We decided to wait until delivery and assess the condition. Later, we were told it was a very rare disease requiring extremely expensive treatment. That is why I appealed to donors for help,” he said.
Moved by the family’s plight, donors contributed generously through social media campaigns, raising over Rs 10 crore so far. As contributions poured in, Suresh released a video thanking donors and requested them not to send further money once the required amount was pooled.
Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh took to X to highlight Punarvika’s case, praising her as a “true braveheart”. He noted that `10 crore had already been raised and saluted the generosity of thousands of people.
Now, it is my turn to ensure she gets Rs 6 cr balance: Lokesh
“Now it is my turn to ensure Punarvika receives the balance Rs 6 crore for the life-saving treatment she deserves,” Lokesh posted.
Doctors have now indicated that the treatment process will soon begin with the funds mobilised. Earlier, actor Manchu Manoj also extended his support, urging both the Central government and the Telugu state governments to intervene.
Nandyal MP and Lok Sabha TDP Deputy Floor Leader Dr Byreddy Shabari played a significant role in securing institutional assistance. Speaking with TNIE, the MP said Punarvika’s parents had approached her during a Praja Darbar at her office in Bommalasatram, Nandyal, seeking help.
“After hearing their painful plea, I immediately assured them of support. As a doctor and an MP, I personally spoke to the Union Health Minister and ensured that `50 lakh was sanctioned from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund,” she stated.
Dr Shabari, herself a senior doctor, highlighted that substantial fund pooling had occurred through public contributions and described it as a heartening example of collective humanity.
At the same time, she stressed the importance of accountability. “It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that funds are not misused. Even after the sanction letter was issued over a week ago, the treatment process had not yet been initiated. I called the father for counselling and reminded him of his responsibility to prioritise the child’s treatment,” she clarified.