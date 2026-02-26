Rs 8,357 crore spent on four ports, Rs 975 crore on fishing harbours: Minister Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Port and fishing harbour projects in the State are progressing with significant investments, according to Infrastructure Minister BC Janardhan Reddy. He said construction works are underway at four major ports – Machilipatnam, Mulapeta, Ramayapatnam and Kakinada SEZ – all of which were proposed during 2014-19.

During Question Hour in the Legislative Council, he replied to queries from MLCs Tumati Madhava Rao, Varudu Kalyani, and Monditoka Arun Kumar, noting that nine fishing harbours were also proposed during that period. Of these, Uppada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Juvvaladinne are currently under construction, he said.

By January 31, 2026, the State had spent Rs 8,357.38 crore on the four ports, and Rs 975.56 crore on Phase-I works of the fishing harbours. Expenditure details include Rs 2,639.97 crore for Ramayapatnam, Rs 2,264.25 crore for Machilipatnam, Rs 2,833.16 crore for Mulapeta, and Rs 620 crore for Kakinada SEZ.

For fishing harbours, spending stood at Rs 282.43 crore at Uppada, Rs 263.40 crore at Machilipatnam, Rs 228.98 crore at Nizampatnam, and Rs 200.75 crore at Juvvaladinne.