Srikakulam Commissioner suspended

SRIKAKULAM: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has placed Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner H Kurma Rao under suspension on Wednesday, following a severe diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam town.

The department issued GO Rt. No. 211, a few minutes before the visit of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana to the diarrhoea-affected colonies in Srikakulam, suspending Commissioner Kurma Rao for alleged negligence and failure to prevent contamination of drinking water, based on a report submitted by district officials.

However, the suspension of Commissioner Kurma Rao, who took charge as Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner on February 11, has sparked a heated political row within the ruling TDP-led NDA coalition government. Srikakulam MLA Gundu Shankar expressed his displeasure with the MA&UD Department over the suspension and urged the government to revoke the order.

I’m surprised by MA&UD decision: MLA

Residents of Srikakulam have also been expressing anger at the district administration for allegedly scapegoating the commissioner to shield other officials.

Addressing the media, Srikakulam MLA Gundu Shankar said, “We had deputed H Kurma Rao, DEE (Agriculture), as the municipal commissioner in the recent transfers. He is an efficient officer and has a good command of the district. He took charge on February 11 and has been conducting review meetings and field visits in SMC. I am surprised by the MA&UD decision and will escalate this issue to the government to revoke the suspension very soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP alleged that the government had failed to provide safe drinking water to the people of Srikakulam. It also claimed that the suspension of Kurma Rao was part of a “diversionary tactic” to mask systemic failure.