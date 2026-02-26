Tirupati food safety drive finds adulterated milk, substandard dairy products; action initiated

TIRUPATI: District Food Safety officials, along with consumer protection groups, carried out surprise inspections at several milk parlours on Wednesday.

The joint drive was led by District Food Safety Officer Maddileti and Jagadeesh, with representatives of the National Consumer Associations Federation and District Consumer Association President P Rajareddy.

Preliminary tests revealed starch adulteration in one shop and dilution with water in another. Samples were collected from all outlets and sent to the State Food Safety and Standards Laboratory for detailed analysis. Officials also found substandard and unlabeled dairy products such as ghee, paneer, and butter being sold.

Action has been initiated against the vendors. Authorities warned that if laboratory results confirm adulteration, offenders could face penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and imprisonment of up to one year under Food Safety Act.

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy urged officials to take stringent measures, stressing that public health must remain the top priority. He called for special drives and continuous monitoring to curb unsafe dairy products in the district.