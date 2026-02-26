Tirupati police intensify drunken driving crackdown; bus driver jailed 12 days for high-alcohol offence

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district police have intensified special drives against drunken driving under the directions of Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu to reduce road accidents and ensure public safety.

Traffic police, led by DSP Ramakrishna, have been conducting regular checks across Tirupati city. Sixteen motorists were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, while 20 others faced cases for traffic violations and causing obstructions.

Officials said such inspections will continue as part of efforts to curb reckless driving and ensure safer roads.

In a separate late-night operation two days ago, around 10.30 pm, police carried out checks on the Tirupati–Naidupeta bypass road under the limits of Srikalahasti.

The drive was supervised by SDPO Narasimha Murthy, with officers using breath analysers to inspect vehicles. During the operation, a private bus belonging to Kaveri Travels, travelling from Tirupati to Hyderabad, was stopped.

The driver, M Janayya, was found to have consumed alcohol in high quantity while operating the bus, thereby endangering passengers. Police registered a case under relevant sections and produced him before the court.

After examining the case, the court sentenced him to 12 days of simple imprisonment.

SP Subbarayudu, speaking to TNIE, reiterated that public safety is the district police’s top priority.

He warned that strict action, including arrest and imprisonment, will be taken against anyone found driving under the influence.

He emphasised that there will be zero tolerance toward drunken driving as part of ongoing efforts to prevent accidents and save lives.