Tuni mandal tops in reducing urea use in Andhra's Kakinada district

Over 1,700 farmers adopt natural farming fully and 2100 partially to reap benefits
Bio fertilizer, Azolla plot for reducing Urea consumption.
Bio fertilizer, Azolla plot for reducing Urea consumption.
Express News Service
KAKINADA: TUNI mandal stands at the top in Kakinada district in reduc ing urea consumption by 53.91 percent during Rabi 2025-26. This saved approximately Rs 34.40 lakh in market value and 2.58 crore in government sub-sidy for the Central government.

Both Central and State gov-ernments are urging farmers to reduce use of urea and im-plement natural farming.

The State Agriculture De-partment released a urea sales analysis report on Wednesday.

The "Urea Card System" and natural farming are being prac-tised in Tuni mandal, with 1,700 farmers adopting natural farm-ing completely and another 2,100 adopting it partially. This has significantly reduced de-pendency on chemical nitrogen fertilisers.

Tuni mandal consists of 20 villages with 20 Rythu Seva Kendrams, where 3,680 hec-tares of paddy are cultivated.

For this crop, an average of 828 metric tonnes of urea is re-quired. Additionally, 121 acres of land are being cultivated with seasonal horticulture crops, which require 27 metric tonnes of urea; 5,110 acres are under perennial horticulture crops, which require around 460 metric tonnes of urea.

In October 2025: 2,825.68 MTs of Urea were utilised for the Rabi Paddy crop.

November-1,734.88 MTs, De-cember - 7,763.97 MTs, and Jan-uary 2026: 10,119 MTs urea was utilised in the Kakinada dis-trict which consists of 20 mandals.

Farmers in Tallarevu Man-dal are utilising the highest quantity of urea, with Koth-apalli Mandal in second place due to overconsumption. Yeleswaram mandal ranks third. Urea consumption is be-ing reduced in Tuni, Kakinada Rural, Kotananduru, Gollapro-lu, Gandepalli, and a few other mandals.

