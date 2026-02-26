Tuni mandal tops in reducing urea use in Andhra's Kakinada district

KAKINADA: TUNI mandal stands at the top in Kakinada district in reduc ing urea consumption by 53.91 percent during Rabi 2025-26. This saved approximately Rs 34.40 lakh in market value and 2.58 crore in government sub-sidy for the Central government.

Both Central and State gov-ernments are urging farmers to reduce use of urea and im-plement natural farming.

The State Agriculture De-partment released a urea sales analysis report on Wednesday.

The "Urea Card System" and natural farming are being prac-tised in Tuni mandal, with 1,700 farmers adopting natural farm-ing completely and another 2,100 adopting it partially. This has significantly reduced de-pendency on chemical nitrogen fertilisers.

Tuni mandal consists of 20 villages with 20 Rythu Seva Kendrams, where 3,680 hec-tares of paddy are cultivated.