Veligonda project to bring prosperity to Markapuram: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the first phase of the Veligonda irrigation project will be completed by July this year, ensuring water supply to every acre in Markapuram district.
On his first visit to Markapuram on Wednesday, after its formation as a district, he was greeted with an unprecedented welcome from ministers, MPs, local leaders and thousands of citizens.
Walking down a ramp into the crowd at the “Veligonda Jalakala Sabha”, the CM greeted people amid loud cheers before delivering his address.
Addressing the large gathering after laying the foundation stone for feeder canal works worth Rs 456 crore, Naidu declared, “We will not indulge in ribbon-cutting dramas like past rulers who dedicated incomplete projects to the nation. I am committed to delivering results, not false promises.”
He emphasised that the creation of Markapuram district fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of the people, sparing them the need to travel 150 kilometres to Ongole for administrative purposes. He also announced Rs 50 crore for the construction of a new district Collectorate building and promised safe drinking water supply to fluoride-affected areas.
Naidu explained that the Veligonda project requires a total of Rs 9,081 crore, of which Rs 5,451 crore has already been spent.
‘By July, Veligonda will be dedicated to nation’
Another Rs 2,540 crore is needed to finish the work. Once completed, the project will irrigate 4.35 lakh acres, benefiting constituencies including Giddaluru, Markapuram, Kanigiri and parts of Kadapa district.
Recalling his first visit to the region in 1996, he said, “I laid the foundation then, and today, God has given me another chance to complete Veligonda and bring light into your lives.” After the foundation ceremony, Naidu inspected feeder canal works along with local farmers, who expressed gratitude, noting that the project would boost groundwater levels and support crops like banana and papaya.
Later, the Chief Minister held a detailed review with officials on the current status of the Veligonda project and the pace of ongoing works. Water Resources Department engineers explained that feeder canal works are being executed to carry a flow of 11,580 cusecs. They reported that three gaps have been filled in the Nallamala Sagar area, creating a reservoir capable of storing 53.83 TMC of water.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that canal lining is progressing at a rate of 200 meters per day, while side wall construction, amounting to 1.80 lakh cubic meters, is scheduled to be completed by the end of May. They assured that the feeder canal would be ready before the onset of the flood season.
Plans are in place to draw 45 TMC of water within 45 days to fill Nallamala Sagar. Naidu was shown models explaining the tunnels, canals and other components of the project. He was told that the canal has been linked to Kambam Cheruvu to ensure its filling, and that structures are being built to recharge local tanks.
He directed officials to complete these works with an allocation of Rs 400 crore and emphasised that once the tunnels are finished, water should also reach Porumamilla and Racherla. He instructed senior officials to adhere strictly to the targets, ensure timely completion, and keep him regularly updated on the progress of the Veligonda project.
Naidu assured, “By July, Veligonda will be dedicated to the nation. This project will change the destiny of farmers and bring prosperity to Markapuram and beyond.”