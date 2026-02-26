Veligonda project to bring prosperity to Markapuram: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the first phase of the Veligonda irrigation project will be completed by July this year, ensuring water supply to every acre in Markapuram district.

On his first visit to Markapuram on Wednesday, after its formation as a district, he was greeted with an unprecedented welcome from ministers, MPs, local leaders and thousands of citizens.

Walking down a ramp into the crowd at the “Veligonda Jalakala Sabha”, the CM greeted people amid loud cheers before delivering his address.

Addressing the large gathering after laying the foundation stone for feeder canal works worth Rs 456 crore, Naidu declared, “We will not indulge in ribbon-cutting dramas like past rulers who dedicated incomplete projects to the nation. I am committed to delivering results, not false promises.”

He emphasised that the creation of Markapuram district fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of the people, sparing them the need to travel 150 kilometres to Ongole for administrative purposes. He also announced Rs 50 crore for the construction of a new district Collectorate building and promised safe drinking water supply to fluoride-affected areas.

Naidu explained that the Veligonda project requires a total of Rs 9,081 crore, of which Rs 5,451 crore has already been spent.