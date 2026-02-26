YSRCP MLCs accuse NDA government of misleading Andhra Pradesh legislature

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP MLCs Ramesh Yadav, MV Ramachandra Reddy, Monditoka Arun Kumar, Vanka Ravindranath, Sipayi Subrahmanyam, Kalpalatha Reddy and Varudu Kalyani addressed the media at the State Assembly and accused the NDA of misleading the legislature on issues ranging from food adulteration and public health to employment regularisation and temple matters.

Ramesh Yadav said the government was giving evasive replies in both the Assembly and Council, claiming that no incidents of food adulteration or food poisoning had occurred in hostels over the past 20 months, despite earlier complaints and inspections revealing poor food quality and expired medicines.

He contrasted this with the previous YSRCP government’s “Jagananna Gorumudda” initiative, which ensured nutritious meals for students.

Ramachandra Reddy questioned why contract employees were not being regularised despite the Act No. 30 of 2023, stating that while 3,000 posts in the health department were regularised before the election code came into force, the remaining employees continue to be ignored.

Arun Kumar criticised the government for negligence amid recurring incidents of adulterated milk, liquor, water and food, linking repeated diarrhoea outbreaks and deaths to systemic collapse and lack of preventive measures. He said repeated assurances of field inspections and medical response were not matched by action.