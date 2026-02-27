Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu asks youth to enter politics

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu gave a call to youth to join politics for extending better services to the society. Interacting with the school students who visited the Assembly, the Speaker said that the youth should not confine themselves to education, jobs and their family and should enter politics for the betterment of the society.

As part of the AP Assembly Knowledge Tour aimed at increasing awareness among students about the functioning of legislatures and democratic values, 495 students visited the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Over the past ten days, a total of 3,718 students from 107 schools directly witnessed Assembly proceedings so far.

The students expressed immense joy at getting the opportunity to observe legislative proceedings at such a young age.

During the visit, 120 students from Rishi Valley School in Narsipatnam met Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, who interacted with them and clarified several interesting questions.