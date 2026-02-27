Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council adjourned amid laddu ghee row

VIJAYAWADA: A heated debate erupted in the AP Legislative Council over the Tirumala laddu issue during a short-duration discussion, forcing Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju to adjourn the House till Friday amid persistent disruptions by members from both the treasury and Opposition benches.

The short-duration discussion was taken up with YSRCP MLC Chandrasekhar Reddy initiating the debate. However, TDP members objected during his speech, leading to noisy scenes in the House. During the discussion, Minister Payyavula Keshav sought permission to make a statement on behalf of the government before the debate proceeded further. The Chairman clarified that under rules governing short-duration discussions, there is no provision for a ministerial statement at the outset and that priority is given to the Opposition. The Minister contended that the Chairman had written a letter directing that copies of the statement be kept ready. However, the Chairman clarified that the document had been prepared without his approval.

YSRCP members demanded a full-fledged discussion on the Tirumala laddu issue, raising slogans in the House. Leader of the Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that the government was trying to avoid a debate and accused it of politicising the sacred prasadam of Lord Venkateswara.

The Minister maintained that the government was ready for a discussion but insisted that he be allowed to make a statement first. The Chairman objected to this demand, reiterating that a short-duration discussion does not permit such a statement before members speak.

As tempers flared, the Chairman adjourned the House to Friday.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav announced that the State government is prepared for a short-duration discussion on the Tirupati laddu issue in the Legislative Council on March 4 (Wednesday).