CM Chandrababu Naidu orders strict action after diarrhoea outbreak, milk tragedy

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has conducted a high-level review of two serious public health incidents that have shaken the State — the diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam linked to contaminated drinking water, and the adulterated milk tragedy in Rajahmundry that resulted in multiple deaths.
The Chief Minister, speaking from his Assembly chamber, expressed grave concern over the loss of lives and underscored that access to safe drinking water and food is a fundamental public service obligation.
He directed officials to respond with urgency, coordination and strict accountability, warning that negligence would be treated as a serious administrative failure with direct public health implications.
“Responding after an incident occurs is of little use. Preventive surveillance and vigilance are essential,” he remarked, calling for surprise inspections and continuous field-level monitoring by district collectors and officials.
During the review, the Srikakulam District Collector reported that 129 diarrhoea cases had been registered so far, with 107 patients under treatment and 20 discharged. Integrated control rooms were monitoring the situation round-the-clock, pipeline water supply had been halted, and tankers were deployed to ensure safe drinking water.
Engineering teams identified and repaired 40 leakages, while sanitation drives were intensified with 150 personnel, heavy machinery, and mobile testing labs being mobilised. Medical camps were set up in affected areas, with specialist doctors, including nephrologists, stationed at hospitals to provide treatment.
On the Rajahmundry incident, East Godavari District Collector Keerthi Chekuri informed that 20 people had fallen ill after consuming adulterated milk, five of whom died. Fifteen patients remain under treatment, with eight in critical condition. Nine medical teams were deployed in affected localities, blood samples were collected from 315 residents, and nearly 1,000 individuals are being monitored daily.
The government announced `10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Emergency medical teams and specialist doctors were mobilised, while the accused milk supplier was arrested and booked under criminal charges.
The Chief Minister reiterated that accountability must be fixed at all levels and warned of stringent disciplinary action in cases of negligence. He stressed that district collectors should remain among the people to identify problems early and ensure systemic improvements. “Only when officials are present at the grassroots can real change be achieved,” he said.
Ministers Narayana, Kondapalli Srinivas, Nimmala Ramanayudu, senior officials, MLAs from Srikakulam and Rajahmundry, and Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu also participated in the review.
The government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health through strict monitoring, preventive measures, and reliable delivery of safe drinking water and food supplies. Continuous State-level oversight has been mandated to ensure compliance with the directions issued.