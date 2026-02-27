Diarrhoea cases rise to 124 in AP's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Thursday asserted that the government has taken necessary measures to control the diarrhoea outbreak in the Srikakulam municipal corporation. The government will stand by the diarrhoea victims until the situation returns to normal.

The district administration responded to the diarrhoea outbreak immediately and effectively brought the situation back to normalcy within just four days,” he added. On Thursday, he visited diarrhoea-affected colonies, including Kandra Veedhi and Dhammala Veedhi near Manguvarithota, along with District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and local MLA Gundu Shankar.

He also visited the family of Mandala Suresh, who tragically passed away due to diarrhoea in Kandra Veedhi, inquired about the circumstances of his illness with the family, and assured them full support and urged them to make use of the government assistance being provided.

Later, he visited Government General Hospital (GGH) and met with 14 patients currently receiving treatment. On this occasion, he urged them to remain brave and assured them that the government would ensure they received the best possible care.

Addressing the media, Minister Rammohan Naidu said that at least 124 diarrhoea cases were reported in the four ward secretariats’ limits so far. Among the 124 victims, the health condition of 22 victims was completely stable and they were also discharged.