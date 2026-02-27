Five dead, 15 hospitalised in suspected adulterated milk tragedy in AP; families seek justice

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Grief hangs heavy over Rajamahendravaram as the suspected adulterated milk tragedy continues to haunt dozens of families. Five lives have been lost, while 15 others remain under treatment in various hospitals, some battling for survival on ventilator support.

Outside intensive care units, anxious family members and relatives wait in silence, their eyes swollen with tears, clinging to hope with every medical update.

Families met Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on Thursday voicing their anguish and frustration.

Many described how their loved ones were healthy just days earlier, only to collapse within hours of consuming milk. Several patients suffered acute kidney failure and are undergoing continuous dialysis. Among them are infants and elderly persons, including four members of a single family struck by the same tragedy.

A relative of one victim recounted how he developed severe abdominal pain within three hours of drinking milk and is now on ventilator support. The sight of a five-month-old baby receiving dialysis has left even hospital staff visibly shaken.

Moved by the distress, Minister Durgesh personally met the victims, held their hands, and assured families that the government would stand firmly by them. Calling the incident heartbreaking. He reiterated that CM Chandrababu Naidu has announced `10 lakh compensation for the deceased.