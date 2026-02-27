Guntur court adjourns hearing on NBW plea against Sunil Kumar Naik

VIJAYAWADA: The Guntur mobile court has adjourned the hearing of Nagarampalem police petition seeking non-bailable arrest warrant against Bihar cadre IPS officer M Sunil Kumar Naik, who is an accused in the case of alleged custodial torture of former Narsapur MP and present Deputy Assembly Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju on Thursday.
During the hearing of the petition, the special prosecutor J Rajendra Prasad presented his arguments that Sunil Naik has been evading questioning despite summoning several notices to him to appear before the investigation officer.
He further submitted that Sunil Naik made futile attempts to obtain anticipatory bail in the local court and also approached the High court in Bihar seeking the same.
Citing Supreme Court judgements that non-local courts have no jurisdiction in giving relief to the accused, prosecution urged the court to grant an arrest warrant to arrest the IPS officer.
After placing his submissions, opposite party counsel informed the court that local court in Patna gave relief for Sunil Naik to appear before the court in Guntur when Andhra Pradesh police tried to arrest him without any valid documents and violating rules and procedures.
They further furnished the judgement copy of Patna court in which the court granted relief under certain conditions.
After hearing the arguments of both parties, the judge adjourned the hearing to Friday and asked the special public prosecutor to furnish other details in the case.
It may be recalled that Nagarampalem police registered a case based on a complaint from the Raghu Rama Krishna Raju who alleged that he was tortured in CID police custody during the erstwhile YSRCP regime. Sunil Kumar Naik was mentioned as A7 in the case and he served on deputation in AP as DIG in CID.