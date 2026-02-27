Heavy rain, strong winds flatten maize crop on 498 acres in AP's Eluru; 312 farmers affected

ELURU: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Eluru district on February 25, causing extensive damage to standing maize crops in multiple mandals. The sudden spell of rain caused maize plants to fall flat in the fields, with many cobs either damaged or destroyed completed.

District Agriculture Officer Sheikh Habib Pasha, along with a team of agricultural officers, visited the affected villages and inspected the damaged crops.

The officials observed that the maize crop was at the critical cob formation stage, and due to the severity of the damage, there is little possibility of recovery to a normal condition. Farmers expressed concern that the flattened crops would lead to heavy yield losses and financial distress.

According to the preliminary assessment conducted by the Agriculture Department, crop damage was identified for 312 farmers covering an extent of 498 acres.

The worst-affected areas include Kamavarapukota, Lingapalem, Teratagi, Musunuru, and Matukumilli. In several fields, maize plants were uprooted or bent due to strong winds, making harvesting impossible.

The District Agriculture Officer stated that the detailed damage report has been submitted to the District Collector and also forwarded to the Commissioner and Director of Agriculture for further action.

He assured farmers that the government would review the situation and consider suitable compensation and relief measures as per norms.

Farmers have urged the authorities to conduct a detailed survey at the earliest and provide timely compensation for the loss.