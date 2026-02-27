One killed, six injured in Rajampet lodge fire

KADAPA: One person was killed and six others injured after a fire broke out at a private lodge in Rajampet, Kadapa district, early Thursday, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit.

The blaze erupted around 1 am while guests were asleep, spreading thick smoke and flames through the three-storey building. Panic ensued as occupants raised alarms.

Fire and police personnel rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. Officials said 39 people were staying at the lodge.

Firefighters rescued 38 safely, but Mutyalapati Venkata Srinivas, 35, of Korrapadu in Proddatur mandal, slipped on the staircase amid heavy smoke and was trapped, dying at the spot.

Six others suffered injuries and breathing difficulties. They were taken by 108 ambulances to Rajampet Government Hospital, where doctors confirmed their condition was stable.

The lodge, located on Railway Station Road, has 20 rooms and a commercial complex on the ground floor.

Preliminary reports suggest an electrical overload near the reception triggered a short circuit, which led to a refrigerator gas leak that intensified the fire.

Rajampet Additional SP Manoj Kumar Hegde said an expert probe is underway to determine the exact cause. Fire Officer Uppala Sarath noted the lodge lacked a fire safety NOC and basic firefighting equipment, adding that action will be taken against the management.

The incident has raised concerns about fire safety compliance in commercial lodges across the district, with officials stressing the need for strict enforcement of safety norms to prevent similar tragedies.