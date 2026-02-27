‘Op Chinnari Thalli’ launched to curb child abuse in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has launched a Statewide special drive titled ‘Operation Chinnari Thalli’ aimed to prevent sexual offences against children. The campaign was inaugurated with the release of a poster at the DGP’s office in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Women and Child Safety Wing, seeks to curb sexual crimes against minors and ensure stronger protection mechanisms across State, said the DGP.

Addressing officials on the occasion, the DGP said the primary objective of the programme is to prevent sexual offences against children by taking stringent action against repeat offenders, drug addicts and suspicious elements frequently involved in crimes against women and minors.

He said the drive would also focus on identifying vulnerable locations and sensitising mothers of minor girls about potential threats from suspicious individuals.

Special attention will be given to girls residing in unsafe environments, with police taking preventive and protective measures. “As part of the initiative, police have been directed to achieve zero pendency in arrests in POCSO cases and to open ‘Sexual Offenders Sheets’ (SOS) against people involved in sexual crimes against women and children over the past five years.