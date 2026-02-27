Power staff recruitment soon: Minister Gottipati Ravikumar

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar has clarified that the State Government will soon initiate the recruitment process to address staff shortages in the Electricity Department, with the approval of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Responding to questions raised in the Legislative Council on Thursday by Members Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Kavali Greeshma, and BT Naidu, the Minister stated that adequate staffing at the field level is essential to ensure quality and uninterrupted power supply across the State.

Minister Gottipati informed the House that nearly 18,000 personnel are currently working through outsourcing and contract modes to support an uninterrupted power supply and restoration works.

The Department is taking continuous steps to reduce power interruptions, strengthen regular maintenance, and improve voltage stability. The government remains committed to delivering 24x7 quality power supply to consumers.

The Minister further stated that 5,580 Secretariat Energy Assistants available across the State are being provided specialised training under the supervision of the Energy Department.

Training is being conducted through the Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam to effectively utilise their services.

Once these Energy Assistants are fully integrated into the Department’s operations, over 77 per cent of existing vacancies are expected to be addressed.