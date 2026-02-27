Purnapadu–Labesu bridge delay forces students to wade through Nagavali river to attend Inter exams

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: At least 100 students from various villages in Komarada mandal appearing for the Intermediate examinations, are forced to wade through the Nagavali river despite potential danger due to the inordinate delay in the construction of a high-level bridge connecting Purnapadu and Labesu.

The students are taking the risk to save travel time. Otherwise, they need to travel 45 km to reach their examination centres.

The construction of the Purnapadu-Labesu bridge across Nagavali is one of the long pending projects in Parvathipuram-Manyam district.

At least people of 60 tribal hamlets under 31 Grama Panchayats have been facing difficulty to reach the mandal headquarters Komarada for the past several decades due to lack of the bridge connectivity. Crossing the river is dangerous during the rainy season when it is in spate.

Purnapadu-Labesu bridge still awaits completion

At least 32 tribals were killed in a boat mishap in the Nagavali river in 1996.

The government of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh sanctioned the Purnapadu-Labesu bridge with an estimated cost of `3.5 crore, and the construction works were taken up in 2006. However, the bridge works had come to a grinding halt due to various reasons.

After the bifurcation of the State, the previous TDP government had revised the cost of the bridge to `7 crore and launched the works in 2016. However, the bridge project had come to a halt once again after the completion of 70% of works. Subsequently, the YSRCP government had given administrative sanction for the execution of the bridge project at a cost of `14 crore in September 2021. However, the previous regime had failed to release the funds.