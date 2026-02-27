Telangana CM Revanth's remarks trigger uproar in AP Legislative Council over Rayalaseema projects

VIJAYAWADA: Remarks made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the Telangana Legislative Assembly set off a political storm in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday, leading to heated exchanges, slogan-shouting and a brief adjournment of the House.

The uproar erupted during Question Hour when YSRCP MLCs raised the issue of Rayalaseema lift irrigation projects, particularly the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi and other Projects. Referring to Revanth Reddy’s reported statement that Rayalaseema lift works were halted following his intervention, the Opposition demanded a categorical clarification from the State government.

YSRCP members alleged that the projects were being stalled for political reasons and said doubts were prevailing among the public. “Is the government bound by the Telangana Chief Minister’s remarks? If what he said is not true, why not clearly state that it is false?” they asked, pressing for a direct ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer.

Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana said Revanth Reddy, being a Chief Minister, had made the statement on the floor of his Assembly and it warranted a response from Andhra Pradesh. He demanded clarity on whether the lift irrigation works had indeed been stopped and sought a timeline for their resumption and completion.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, replying to the queries, said the government was prepared to answer all questions and accused the Opposition of creating unnecessary controversy. He remarked that leaders in neighbouring States often make statements for political mileage and speak differently depending on whether they are in power or in the Opposition.