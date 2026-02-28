10 lakh families set to get houses by year-end in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Speaking on budgetary allocation for housing in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid out an ambitious growth vision for Andhra Pradesh.

“The coalition government is working to make every poor family’s dream of owning a home a reality. Already, over three lakh houses have been handed over to beneficiaries, and by the end of this year, more than 10 lakh families are expected to celebrate housewarming ceremonies,” he said.

Naidu urged homeless families to apply for housing benefit, while warning that those indulged in irregularities during the previous regime would face strict legal action.

He emphasised that the government’s long-term goal is to ensure that by 2029, every poor family will have both a home and a free plot of land. Families without house sites will get two cents in urban areas and three cents in rural areas.

The government has set clear milestones on housing front. Three lakh housewarmings by Ugadi, 2.26 lakh by June, and 2.10 lakh by September. Both the Centre and the State government share the responsibility of providing housing for all, and corrective measures are being taken to address past mismanagement,” the Chief Minister explained.