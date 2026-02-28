10 lakh families set to get houses by year-end in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Speaking on budgetary allocation for housing in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid out an ambitious growth vision for Andhra Pradesh.
“The coalition government is working to make every poor family’s dream of owning a home a reality. Already, over three lakh houses have been handed over to beneficiaries, and by the end of this year, more than 10 lakh families are expected to celebrate housewarming ceremonies,” he said.
Naidu urged homeless families to apply for housing benefit, while warning that those indulged in irregularities during the previous regime would face strict legal action.
He emphasised that the government’s long-term goal is to ensure that by 2029, every poor family will have both a home and a free plot of land. Families without house sites will get two cents in urban areas and three cents in rural areas.
The government has set clear milestones on housing front. Three lakh housewarmings by Ugadi, 2.26 lakh by June, and 2.10 lakh by September. Both the Centre and the State government share the responsibility of providing housing for all, and corrective measures are being taken to address past mismanagement,” the Chief Minister explained.
Govt aims to transform R’seema into horticulture hub with Rs 30k cr: Naidu
Turning to agriculture, the Chief Minister outlined reforms based on five guiding principles. They include Agritech, Water Security, Demand-driven Crops, Food Processing, Marketing, and Government Support. He highlighted that Andhra Pradesh contributes nearly 10% to India’s Gross Domestic Product through agriculture.
To support farmers, the government has allocated Rs 13,722 crore for free electricity in 2025-26, covering 22.5 lakh pump sets.
Naidu pointed out that transparency in paddy procurement has ensured Rs 10,816 crore in direct payments to farmers, while clearing Rs 1,670 crore dues left pending by the previous regime. He also announced plans to introduce mechanisation and AI-driven services to modernise farming practices.
Naidu revealed that Andhra Pradesh has attracted Rs 14,230 crore investments in the food processing sector. Natural farming is being expanded to 50 lakh acres, with 15 lakh farmers already practising it across 8,168 villages, he highlighted.
The government aims to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub through a Rs 30,000 crore cluster plan, which, combined with private investments, will reach Rs 1 lakh crore. Andhra Pradesh also plans to establish the world’s largest cocoa city in Eluru and strengthen aquaculture by providing electricity at Rs 1.50 per unit.
The Chief Minister highlighted significant progress in water conservation, noting that groundwater levels in Annamayya district have risen by 6.67 m due to efficient measures. Statewide, average groundwater levels increased by 7.31 m, saving Rs 95 crore in electricity charges. Expansion of horticulture crops across 20,000 hectares has contributed to Rs 1,634 cr growth in the G SDP.
Naidu assured that tenant farmers and irrigation societies will be fully supported, stressing that farmer welfare is the foundation of AP’s development.