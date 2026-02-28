Atleast 20 killed in cracker unit blast in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada

KAKINADA: At least 20 people were killed in a massive explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem village of Samarlakota mandal in Kakinada district on Saturday.

Several others were injured in the blast, which triggered panic in nearby villages.

The explosion, described by locals as "earthquake-like," sent thick plumes of smoke into the air and raised fears of further detonations as firecrackers stored inside the unit continued to explode intermittently. The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada, while fire and emergency personnel carried out rescue operations.

The intensity of the explosion at Vetlakpalem village in Samarlakota mandal was so strong that the bodies were flung into nearby paddy fields, said a police official.

Kakinada Government General Hospital superintendent said the hospital received seven patients with burns ranging from 90 to 100 per cent. He said they are under treatment.

Horrifying scene played out amid lush green paddy fields as locals were seen shifting bodies in 'barakalu', sheets made of fertiliser bags.

Fire and smoke emanated from the blast site, and an ambulance rushed to rescue the injured.

Police have deployed drones to locate body parts that were flung into nearby agricultural fields.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was on a tour of Vijayanagaram, reviewed the situation with senior officials. He sought details on the cause of the explosion and the ongoing relief measures, and directed ministers and top officials to visit the site.

"The explosion at a crackers manufacturing unit at Vetlapalem village in Kakinada district has really pained me. Multiple people losing their lives in this accident is sad," said Naidu in a post on X.