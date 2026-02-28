Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to launch free HPV vax drive on February 28

VIJAYAWADA: In a major public health initiative aimed at curbing cervical cancer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the free HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination programme for 14-year-old girls across Andhra Pradesh.

The State government plans to vaccinate approximately 3.45 lakh girls, beginning Saturday, with the launch event scheduled at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district. The programme coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide rollout from Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav announced that the vaccines will be distributed through 1,645 primary and urban health centres equipped with cold storage facilities. In the first phase, the state has already received 1,90,800 doses, with a total expenditure of `14.11 crore earmarked for the campaign.

The vaccination programme will continue for three months, with certificates issued to all recipients. Coordination between the Education Department, Women and Child Welfare Department, and other agencies will ensure smooth implementation.

According to official data, Andhra Pradesh has 3,45,377 girls aged 14 years. Kurnool district has the highest number at 23,957, while Polavaram records the lowest at 2,777. Vaccinations will be administered on dates fixed by the Union government, and additional doses will be supplied as needed. Parents’ consent will be obtained before administering the vaccine.