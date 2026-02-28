Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to launch free HPV vax drive on February 28

VIJAYAWADA: In a major public health initiative aimed at curbing cervical cancer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the free HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination programme for 14-year-old girls across Andhra Pradesh.
The State government plans to vaccinate approximately 3.45 lakh girls, beginning Saturday, with the launch event scheduled at Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram district. The programme coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide rollout from Ajmer, Rajasthan.
Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav announced that the vaccines will be distributed through 1,645 primary and urban health centres equipped with cold storage facilities. In the first phase, the state has already received 1,90,800 doses, with a total expenditure of `14.11 crore earmarked for the campaign.
The vaccination programme will continue for three months, with certificates issued to all recipients. Coordination between the Education Department, Women and Child Welfare Department, and other agencies will ensure smooth implementation.
According to official data, Andhra Pradesh has 3,45,377 girls aged 14 years. Kurnool district has the highest number at 23,957, while Polavaram records the lowest at 2,777. Vaccinations will be administered on dates fixed by the Union government, and additional doses will be supplied as needed. Parents’ consent will be obtained before administering the vaccine.
The initiative comes against the backdrop of alarming cancer statistics. Between 2021 and 2025, the State recorded 75,000 new cancer cases, with an average of 30,000 deaths annually. Of the 38,055 women who died due to breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers during this period, 53% succumbed to breast cancer, while 31% died from cervical cancer.
Minister Yadav stressed that HPV vaccination would provide long-term protection against cervical cancer, which is the second most common cancer among women in India.
The HPV vaccine, administered in a 0.5 ml dose, protects against four major virus strains (types 6, 11, 16, and 18) that cause cervical cancer.
Officials assured that the vaccine is safe, with only minor side effects such as mild fever or pain at the injection site, which subside within two days. Recipients will be observed for 30 minutes post-vaccination before being allowed to leave.
The state has established 1,645 cold chain points to store and distribute the vaccine, with the highest number in Srikakulam (85), followed by Kadapa (77). Medical staff have already been trained, and the entire program will be monitored through the U-WIN digital platform for real-time data tracking.
A State-level control room will oversee the campaign, and citizens can report issues via the 104 helpline, available round the clock.
The government has also intensified cancer screening under the NCD-04 survey, covering 1.71 crore people for oral, breast, and cervical cancers. High-risk cervical cancer cases have already been identified, underscoring the urgency of preventive measures.
Yadav noted that his first official signature as Health Minister was on the cancer survey file, reflecting the government’s commitment to tackling women’s health challenges.
This initiative marks a significant step in Andhra Pradesh’s fight against cervical cancer, combining vaccination, screening, and awareness to safeguard women’s health. The government hopes that widespread HPV immunisation will drastically reduce future cancer cases and mortality rates.
