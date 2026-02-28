Andhra Pradesh government allots five acres of land for Kendriya Vidyalaya at Nandigama

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to the education sector in Nandigama constituency, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued GO Ms No 145 allotting five acres of land at Raghavapuram for the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya, paving the way for grounding of the long-awaited project.

The State Cabinet approved transfer of the land, valued at Rs 3.75 crore, free of cost to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, who has been consistently pursuing the proposal with both Central and State governments, termed the development a major milestone for the constituency.

Since assuming office, Sivanath has held several rounds of discussions with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior KVS officials to expedite the process.

He also facilitated development of approach roads to the identified site through CSR support after initial access constraints were flagged.

Thanking Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for issuing the government order, the MP said the Kendriya Vidyalaya would transform the educational landscape of Nandigama by providing students access to quality, national-standard education within the constituency, reducing dependence on other towns.