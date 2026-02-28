Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC raps officials over incomplete joint survey report

The High Court directed the Chittoor DFO and Forest Range Officers to appear personally.
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed dissatisfaction over an incomplete joint survey report in the Amaravati Mining Company dispute on Boyakonda reserve forest boundaries.

Justice Kuncham Maheswara Rao questioned officials for submitting only four of 20 pages and sought an explanation.

The dispute concerns suspension of mining over 2.880 hectares in Chandramakulapalli, challenged by Surya Rocks. The case has been adjourned to March 3 for further hearing.

