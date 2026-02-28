Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh officials urged to be accurate in Census 2027

NTR District Joint Collector S Ilakkiya stressed the need for clarity on procedures, assigned responsibilities, and the use of applications and digital platforms.
NTR District Joint Collector IAS Ilakkiya S
NTR District Joint Collector IAS Ilakkiya SExpress
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the Census as a crucial milestone in the country’s development journey, NTR District Joint Collector S Ilakkiya on Friday called upon officials to discharge their data collection duties with commitment and accountability.

She was speaking at the inaugural session of a district-level training programme on Census-2027 held at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada.

The programme, focusing on the first phase House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) is being conducted for Census and charge-level officers and will continue till March 1. She stressed the need for clarity on procedures, assigned responsibilities, and the use of applications and digital platforms introduced for the exercise. The Joint Collector explained that the Census will be conducted in two phases HLO followed by Population Enumeration (PE).

Census 2027
Andhra Pradesh officials

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com