AP education reforms win acclaim at UDISE+ National Conference

VIJAYAWADA: At the UDISE+ National Conference held in the Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, the innovative education policies and digital reforms implemented by Andhra Pradesh emerged as a major highlight.

Representing the State, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director (SPD) B Srinivasa Rao explained how Andhra Pradesh is leveraging UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) data to enhance the overall quality of school education.

Delegates at the conference appreciated that the reforms undertaken by the government have become a model for other States across the country.

The SPD stated that Andhra Pradesh has been a pioneer in Aadhaar-based child tracking since 2018 under the ‘One Nation - One Data’ approach.

He explained that all government and private schools in the state have been evaluated and classified using 14 educational and 18 infrastructure indicators under the Star Rating framework.

This Star Rating system has enabled complete transparency in fee reimbursement to private schools under RTE (Right to Education) Act.

Addressing the challenges teachers earlier faced with 46 different education-related mobile applications, he noted that the state has brought everything under a single umbrella through the ‘Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh (LEAP)’ Super App, greatly benefiting students, teachers, and parents.