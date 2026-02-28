CBI resumes fresh round of inquiry into Viveka case on SC directions

KADAPA: The investigation into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy continues even after eight years, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) resuming a fresh round of inquiry following directions from the Supreme Court of India.

Vivekananda Reddy was murdered on March 15, 2019. Since then, the case has been investigated by both the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Central Bureau of Investigation, but a conclusive outcome has remained elusive despite changes in governments over the years.

Dissatisfied with the progress of the probe, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter approached the Supreme Court seeking a fresh investigation, alleging lapses in the earlier inquiry. Acting on the court’s orders, the CBI issued notices to four individuals.

On February 21, the CBI questioned Arjun Reddy, a close relative of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in Hyderabad. As the remaining pesrsons expressed their inability to travel to Hyderabad, CBI officials conducted questioning on Friday at the Pulivendula Town Police station.

Mahendra Yadav was questioned for nearly two hours, while Kiran Yadav was also examined. Bharat Yadav, however, did not appear for the inquiry.