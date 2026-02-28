Celebrity Cricket League to begin in Vizag today

VISAKHAPATANAM: The Tollywood Celebrity Cricket League (TCCL) will raise funds for underprivileged children, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and other charitable initiatives, actors Srikanth and Tarun said on Friday.

The two-day event will be held on February 28 and March 1 at the Madhurawada ACA-VDCA Stadium. Seven teams will take part in the tournament, comprising Tollywood and television actors, police officers, bureaucrats and political leaders. Around 110 celebrities are expected to participate.

Actors Sudheer Babu, Omkar, Ashwin Babu, Ayyappa Sharma, Prince, Khayyum, Prabhu, ETV Prabhakar, Nikhil, Samrat, Nandakishore, Pawan Sai and Samba were also present at the media briefing and shared details about the matches.

League organiser Rambabu said the matches are being organised carefully and, following the guidance of MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, entry for the public will be free. He added that the matches are being planned on the lines of the Indian Premier League.

Officials, including South MLA Vamsikrishna, the city police commissioner and the GVMC commissioner, were acknowledged for their support. On the first day, three teams are expected to compete.