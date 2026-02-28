Chief Justice of India to visit Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will visit Tirupati district on February 28 ahead of the Bhumi Puja ceremony for the new Tirupati District Court complex at Daminedu, scheduled for March 1.
Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the prestigious visit.
At a review meeting held on Friday, he instructed departments to coordinate on security, sanitation, vehicle parking, helipad facilities, and other essential amenities. Emergency medical teams will be on standby, while fire safety measures and uninterrupted power supply will also be ensured.
The Collector noted that senior judges are expected to attend the ceremony. Nodal officers will be appointed to oversee arrangements and prevent lapses.
He stressed the importance of coordination among police, fire, and other departments to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.
District Superintendent of Police Subbarayudu emphasised the need for stringent security measures during the Chief Justice’s visit. He said nodal officers would be designated specifically to oversee security arrangements.
Following the review meeting, the Collector, SP, and other officials inspected the Daminedu site to assess preparations. They issued instructions to ensure the event is conducted successfully.
In view of the Chief Justice’s tour, police carried out anti-sabotage checks across Tirupati and in Tirumala to prevent any untoward incidents.
The Bhumi Puja marks the beginning of construction for the new district court complex, a significant development for the region’s judicial infrastructure. The visit of the Chief
Justice and senior judges underscores the importance of the project.