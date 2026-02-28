Chief Justice of India to visit Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will visit Tirupati district on February 28 ahead of the Bhumi Puja ceremony for the new Tirupati District Court complex at Daminedu, scheduled for March 1.

Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has directed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the prestigious visit.

At a review meeting held on Friday, he instructed departments to coordinate on security, sanitation, vehicle parking, helipad facilities, and other essential amenities. Emergency medical teams will be on standby, while fire safety measures and uninterrupted power supply will also be ensured.

The Collector noted that senior judges are expected to attend the ceremony. Nodal officers will be appointed to oversee arrangements and prevent lapses.