Drainage neglect leads to urban flooding in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajamahendravaram, the historic city on the banks of the Godavari, is grappling with severe urban flooding due to neglected and silted drainage canals. Even a brief spell of rain inundates several low-lying areas, exposing the fragile water management system. With the upcoming Pushkaram festival expected to coincide with the monsoon next year.

Nearly 60 MLD of sewage water flows through open drains. During heavy rains, the volume triples, overwhelming the existing drainage network. The city has around 630 km of minor drains and 140 km of canals, ultimately discharging into river through natural channels. However, years of silt accumulation and encroachments have significantly reduced their carrying capacity.

As many as 27 flood-prone localities have been identified, including Aryapuram, Tummalava, Alcot Gardens, Railway Station area, VL Puram, Morampudi, Chaitanyanagar, Shirdi Sai Marg, Ademmadibba, and Kambalacheruvu surroundings. Residents in these areas face hours of water stagnation after every downpour.

Earlier, the Pollution Control Board recommended an underground drainage system to prevent river pollution and urban flooding, with proposals worth `600 crore sent to the Centre and State governments.

Pilot underground drains constructed in Danavaipeta and Prakashnagar proved effective, but a lack of funds stalled expansion plans. Modernisation works taken up under AMRUT 1.0, with an outlay of `40 Crore, remain incomplete due to partial fund release. Subsequent canal.

The widening works lacked proper planning, resulting in water flowing into new low-lying pockets instead of draining out efficiently. Residents now demand comprehensive drainage reform before monsoon.

With the arrival of June, panic begins to grip residents of the submerged and low-lying areas of the city. Every year during the flood season, several localities go under a sheet of water due to drainage water failing to discharge into the river when the river’s water level rises.

Speaking to TNIE, City Planner GVSN Murthy said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared to address the drainage issue and is awaiting approval from State government.

He expressed hope that the plan would receive clearance soon. He further stated that the sewage treatment plant is expected to be completed within the next two months, which would help resolve the drainage problem to some extent. “We are prepared to resolve the issue using Pushkaram funds,” he added.