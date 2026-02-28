Ensure Nandi Natakotsavam mirrors rich cultural heritage of AP: Minister Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need to strengthen the creative economy as a driver of growth, Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh on Friday directed officials to ensure that the prestigious Nandi Natakotsavam reflects the rich cultural identity of the State.

Reviewing the functioning of the Film Development Corporation (FDC) at the Velagapudi Secretariat, the Minister said that in line with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, departments concerned must work in coordination to promote the creative economy and generate employment.

Durgesh instructed officials to expedite preparations for conducting the Nandi Awards, Nandi Natakotsavams, TV and Theatre Awards, and Kandukuri Awards. He said the jury, venues and dates would be finalised after consultations with the Chief Minister.

The Minister announced that the government is set to introduce a new film policy aimed at attracting more film shootings to Andhra Pradesh. He suggested that films shot in the state should prominently feature the names of local tourist destinations on screen to boost tourism promotion.

Assuring full support to investors, he encouraged the establishment of film studios, dubbing theatres and re-recording facilities. To provide greater opportunities for local artistes, he directed the creation of a comprehensive data bank.

He also disclosed that discussions were held with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the establishment of a branch of the National School of Drama in Rajamahendravaram, with the Centre responding positively.

Officials including FDC MD Viswanathan, G M Srinivas Naik and others attended.