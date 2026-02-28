Andhra Pradesh

Five-day bootcamp spurs entrepreneurship in Andhra Pradesh

Sixty students, selected through a rigorous merit-based process, participated in the camp, which focused on developing innovative solutions to community challenges.
Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) and the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE) jointly organised the camp.
VIJAYAWADA: A five-day bootcamp on entrepreneurship and innovation has motivated government degree college students across Andhra Pradesh to explore entrepreneurial careers.

Organised jointly by the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) and the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education (CCE) under the PM USHA, the programme ran from February 23 to 27, in Amaravati. Sixty students, selected through a rigorous merit-based process, participated in the camp, which focused on developing innovative solutions to community challenges.

It provided a platform for young minds to transform ideas into meaningful business ventures. Kona Sasidhar, Principal Secretary of School Education Department said, “Innovation is not confined to any single discipline. Pathbreaking ideas emerge from curiosity and courage.”

